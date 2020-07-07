Share:

Karachi - Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar on Monday imposed rain emergency in Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and asked all departments concerned to remain high alert to cope with any untoward situation.

Akhtar asked municipal services, fire brigade and departments of health, parks and engineering to remain alert. He also asked managements of hospitals under administrative control of KMC to be on their toes to cope with any unpleasant situation.

He directed heads of different hospitals to make arrangements for rain emergency and ensure presence of doctors and paramedics round the clock. The concerned officials should keep their staff and machinery on standby for rapid response to any untoward situation, he directed. Holidays of officials concerned and staff have been cancelled.

Akhtar directed hospital managements to be alert for dengue, negleria, Chicken Gonia, Typhoid, Diarrhea and other water borne diseases.

The mayor also asked the citizens to avoid unnecessary go out and inform civic institutions in case of any emergency. “The people should also adopt precautionary measures as thunder storm has been predicted in the city. The people should avoid standing under trees, big hoarding boards and electric poles,” he said.

Akhtar also asked citizens to wash their hands and fruits and vegetables before consumption to avoid rain-related diseases. He asked the people not to open manholes for drainage of water as it may lead to loss of human lives. “The people should drive carefully during rains and bikers should wear helmet,” he added.

The mayor said that all civic institutions should esnure coordination for rapid action in case of any emergency. He directed that rainwater drainage should be ensured from tail-end areas as well as underpasses and big arteries. “Heavy machinery, pumping stations and staffers should be available round the clock for water drainage and fixing of chocking points,” said Akhtar.

He was of the view that that the measures should also be taken to create awareness among people particularly children for keeping themselves away from electric poles to save valuable human lives. Akhtar directed officials concerned to visit respective areas to lead the efforts.

Stakeholders united to

counter heavy rains: Nasir Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that in order to face the expected heavy rains all the stakeholders were on the same page.

The minister expressed these views while meeting with various delegations at his residence here, according to a news release.

Nasir Shah said that overcoming the difficult situation during and after the rains was a tough task but through combined and coordinated efforts of all the DMCs, KMC, water Board, Cantonment and DHA, success will be achieved.

He said that on the instructions of Chairman of PPP Bilawal Bhutto and Chief Minister Sindh, extraordinary measures had been taken in order to save the people from any problem.

He said that K- Electric had been requested to provide uninterrupted supply during the rains and all the pumping stations of water board must be declared loadshedding free.

Urban flooding in Sindh likely

The Flood Forecasting Division of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday indicated chances of moderate flooding in the hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan Division during the next 24 hours and chances of urban flooding in Sindh province during the next 48 hours.

“We are expecting heavy downpour in Dera Ghazi Khan where the hill torrents can have higher levels of water. The urban sectors of Sindh may receive heavy rainfall during the next two days causing water inundation or flooding,” said spokesman of PMD, Dr. Zaheer Ahmed Babar on Monday.

He said there were no chances of any significant rain in the northern parts of the country during the next few days.

Isolated rainfall is expected in different parts of Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Lahore with no chance of flooding.

The division in its report declared that all the major rivers were flowing in the state of their normal flows.

The meteorological features depict that yesterday’s low pressure area over South Gujarat (India) moved Northwards and lying over Kutch and Neighbourhood, becoming well marked.

While yesterday’s trough of westerly wave over northern parts of the country has moved away Eastwards and weak seasonal low was lying over Northeast Balochistan. Moist currents of moderate intensity from Arabian sea were penetrating in Sindh up to 7000 feet.

According to the weather outlook for the next 24 hours, subdued rainfall activity over the upper parts of the country will continue.

Scattered to widespread wind-thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy and one or two very heavy falls is expected over Sindh.

Scattered wind-thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity is expected over East Balochistan and South Punjab.

The river catchments rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Indus: Pattan 13 mm, Besham 09, Malam Jabba 05, Bagrote, Astore, Gilgit, Hyderabad, Buner and Saidu Sharif 03(each), Barkhan, Bunji, Kalam and Dadu 02(each), Gupis, Sukkur and Jacobabad 01(each), DG Khan (Airport), Shinkiari, Chilas, Skardu, Karachi (Airport), Rohri and Moin-jo-DaroTrace(each).

The rainfall recorded in Jhelum was Tandali 27, Garhi Dopatta 08, Muzaffarabad (Airport 06 and City=Trace), Chattar Kallas 01, Chenab: Gujranwala 03, Shadiwal 02 and Multan (Airport) 01. Ravi: Khaniwal Trace and Sutlej: Bahawalnagar and Bahawalpur (City) Trace (each).

The rainfall recorded in Zhob was 11 mm, Sibbi 10 and traces in Lasbela.

According to the calculations of Monday morning, the current water level of Tarbela Dam was 1461.55 Feet and maximum conservation level was 1550.00 while the current water level of Mangla Dam was 1220.75 feet and the maximum conservation level was 1242.00 feet.