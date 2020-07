Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services (NHS) Dr. Zafar Mirza was tested positive with novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Monday. The SAPM confirmed this on social media website. In his message, he said, “I have tested positive for COVID-19. Under the doctors’ advice I have isolated myself at home and taking all precautions.” Officials in the ministry said that though there is nothing confirm from where the SAPM has contracted the virus.