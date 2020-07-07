Share:

RAWALPINDI - Snooker and Billiard Club Owners Association (SBCOA) Rawalpindi Region on Monday staged a protest demonstration outside press club to pressurise district government into allowing them to reopen their businesses. The protest demo was jointly organised by Zil-e-Hussain, Qamar Zaman Khan, Naheem Sheikh and Babar Sultan. Besides scores of other protestors, the prominent were Liquat Ali Qureshi, Faisal Kiani, Yasir Nadim and Tariq Mehmood. The protestors were holding placards and banners mentioning slogans in their favour and against the government. “We will follow government’s SOPs” and “Allow us to reopen our businesses as we cannot face more hunger” were the slogans written on placards, held by some protestors.