Syed Ali Haider Zaid, the Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, revealed today that Sindh government deliberately tampered with the report of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on Lyari gangwar leader Uzair Baloch in order to exclude certain names.

Addressing a press conference with Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz, Ali Zaidi claimed the report that was made public by the provincial government is different from the one provided to him.

The document which I am having is signed by officers of IB, ISI and other high-level officials. It mentions during investigation, Uzair Baloch had disclosed that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Abdul Qadir Patel tasked him to kill Razzaq Commando. However, the report presented by Sindh government omits all this details, he added.

Ali Zaidi also criticised the report for not covering key information like "why Uzair Baloch committed the murders, on whose orders and who benefited from them".

Uzair Baloch’s gang used to behead rival gangsters and throw away their heads. This is not made-up or a story from Mexico, this was happening within Karachi, he went on to say.