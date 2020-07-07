Share:

KARACHI - At least six including three children died on Monday in separate rain-related inci­dents as a brief spell of down­pour in parts of the city ex­posed claims of preparedness for monsoon from the provin­cial authorities.

According to details, a wall of a house collapsed in Ibrahim Hyderi area of the city, claiming lives of two men.

In another incident, four chil­dren sustained injuries when a wall collapsed in Ibrahim Hy­deri area. Two of them suc­cumbed to their injuries while being shifted to the National In­stitute of Child Health. The de­ceased were nine and seven years of age.

The other two were receiving treatment and are said to be in a stable condition.

Furthermore, a three-year-old girl died after the wall of her home collapsed in Malir's Shamsi society, said the rescue sources.

Separately, a 70-year-old woman died in a similar inci­dent in Liaquatabad's Angara Goth, Abbasi Shaheed Hospi­tal Police Surgeon Dr Muham­mad Saleem said. The body was brought to the hospital for com­pleting legal formalities.

According to the Met Of­fice, the city received a maxi­mum rainfall of 43 mm in Sadd­ar area of the city, followed by 26mm in PAF Faisal Base and 22mm in Nazimabad.

Further, 12mm of rainfall was recorded at PAF Masroor Base, 8.8mm at Jinnah Terminal, 3.1 mm in Landhi, 1.2 mm in Sur­jani and 0.6 mm University Road/Johar.

Met office has predicted more rainfall in the city for the next two days, especially on Tues­day’s night.

“The city could witness an­other spell of heavy rainfall in next two days,” an official said and warned that urban flooding was likely as a result of expected heavy downpour.

Meanwhile, several parts of the city remained submerged after a brief spell of rain in the city, causing disruption in the smooth flow of traffic.

One of the major thorough­fares of the city, Shahra-e-Fais­al also remained submerged in the rainwater and the commut­ers faced problems after the relevant departments failed to clear the road. University Raod area also witnessed a bumper-to-bumper traffic jam.

“I had to travel from Nursery flyover to Drig Road after stag­nant water before Baloch fly­over restricted movement of vehicles,” said one of the com­muter, who identified himself as Rizwan.

Several parts of the city in­cluding Shah Faisal Colony, Malir, Landhi, Surjani Town, Federal B Area also suffered from power outages soon after the rain spell.

Meanwhile, K-Electric urged the masses to stay away from the electricity poles and bro­ken wires in order to avoid a mishap.

“We have taken measures to avoid any unfortunate incident of electrocution and our teams are still on the ground to ad­dress any issues faced by the Karachiites,” they said.