KARACHI - At least six including three children died on Monday in separate rain-related incidents as a brief spell of downpour in parts of the city exposed claims of preparedness for monsoon from the provincial authorities.
According to details, a wall of a house collapsed in Ibrahim Hyderi area of the city, claiming lives of two men.
In another incident, four children sustained injuries when a wall collapsed in Ibrahim Hyderi area. Two of them succumbed to their injuries while being shifted to the National Institute of Child Health. The deceased were nine and seven years of age.
The other two were receiving treatment and are said to be in a stable condition.
Furthermore, a three-year-old girl died after the wall of her home collapsed in Malir's Shamsi society, said the rescue sources.
Separately, a 70-year-old woman died in a similar incident in Liaquatabad's Angara Goth, Abbasi Shaheed Hospital Police Surgeon Dr Muhammad Saleem said. The body was brought to the hospital for completing legal formalities.
According to the Met Office, the city received a maximum rainfall of 43 mm in Saddar area of the city, followed by 26mm in PAF Faisal Base and 22mm in Nazimabad.
Further, 12mm of rainfall was recorded at PAF Masroor Base, 8.8mm at Jinnah Terminal, 3.1 mm in Landhi, 1.2 mm in Surjani and 0.6 mm University Road/Johar.
Met office has predicted more rainfall in the city for the next two days, especially on Tuesday’s night.
“The city could witness another spell of heavy rainfall in next two days,” an official said and warned that urban flooding was likely as a result of expected heavy downpour.
Meanwhile, several parts of the city remained submerged after a brief spell of rain in the city, causing disruption in the smooth flow of traffic.
One of the major thoroughfares of the city, Shahra-e-Faisal also remained submerged in the rainwater and the commuters faced problems after the relevant departments failed to clear the road. University Raod area also witnessed a bumper-to-bumper traffic jam.
“I had to travel from Nursery flyover to Drig Road after stagnant water before Baloch flyover restricted movement of vehicles,” said one of the commuter, who identified himself as Rizwan.
Several parts of the city including Shah Faisal Colony, Malir, Landhi, Surjani Town, Federal B Area also suffered from power outages soon after the rain spell.
Meanwhile, K-Electric urged the masses to stay away from the electricity poles and broken wires in order to avoid a mishap.
“We have taken measures to avoid any unfortunate incident of electrocution and our teams are still on the ground to address any issues faced by the Karachiites,” they said.