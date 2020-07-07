Share:

RAWALPINDI/ISLAMABAD - As many as three persons were killed in separate incidents in different parts of twin cities on Monday.

According to details, a young man was killed by unknown killers in Bhatta Chowk and threw his dead body at a nearby plot. Police, on call of locals, rushed to the scene and shifted the dead body to DHQ Hospital for autopsy. The incident took place in the jurisdiction of Police Station Naseerabad. A senior police officer told media that the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

Police booked as many as five persons including two women on charges of poisoning a man to death in Pandorian.

Police have taken into custody a suspect in connection with murder case and started grilling him.

A citizen Abrar Khan lodged a complaint with PS Khanna officials stating that his father namely Muhammad Iqbal (55) was killed by giving some poisonous stuff by the five accused Maryam, Saira, Asif, Khurram and Nasir. He requested police to register a case against the accused and to arrest them. Taking action, police registered a case against the five persons and began investigation. A suspect was taken into custody by the investigators and was being grilled in police station.

Similarly, a 30-year-old eunuch was shot dead by unknown assailants in the precincts of PS Golra Sharif. The dead body was moved to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for autopsy where she was identified as Beenish alias Muhammad Umar. A case has been registered against unknown killers by the police while further investigation was on.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police booked three men on charges of assaulting a girl and boy sexually in different localities of city. Tazarat Hussain lodged complaint with PS Jatli that Adnan and Haris sodomised his 11-year-old son and fled. Police booked the duo and began investigation. Similarly, Babar Javed told Kallar Syedan Police that Kamran Majid and his friend Tauqeer raped her sister and recorded objectionable scenes on their mobile phones. He added sister of Kamran allegedly trapped her sister. He also accused the troika of blackmailing the victim for last three years. Police registered case and began investigation.