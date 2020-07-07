Share:

Turkey on Monday promised to strike back the European Union in case the coalition chooses to force modern sanctions on Turkey due to difference over the Eastern Mediterranean.

"Taking choices against Turkey will not resolve the existing issues, on the opposite, it'll extend them. On the off chance that the EU takes extra measures against Turkey, we'll got to react," Turkish Outside Serve Mevlut Cavusoglu told columnists at a joint press conference with Josep Borrell, Tall Agent of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

He said, "If EU further sanctions Turkey, we too have steps to require within the field, within the Eastern Mediterranean," the serve stated. "EU ought to way better be portion of the arrangement rather than portion of the problem".

Borrell, for his portion, said the current ties between Turkey and the EU are distant from being hopeful and there are "prompt and genuine issues" that got to be tended to.

According to him,"We ought to alter the energetic of our relationship. We need to take after a more positive track so that we are able maintain a strategic distance from extra issues".

France has called for an EU assembly to examine assist sanctions on Turkey due to the debate within the Eastern Mediterranean and Libya.

Turkey marked military participation and sea memoranda of understanding in November final year with the Tripoli-based Government of National Agreement of Libya driven by Prime Serve Fayez al-Serraj