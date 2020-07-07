Share:

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar has launched Corona Relief Tiger Force mobile app.

While addressing the launching ceremony of app in Sialkot, he said mobile application would bring a digital revolution in the country.

Usman Dar said that this mobile application has been specially designed to monitor the activities of the 'Corona Relief Tiger Force' besides ensuring the early solution to the problems.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan approved to launch the application across the country and inquired about those assembly members who are actively working with Corona Relief Tiger Force.

Imran Khan said, “The force is going to become an important national asset in future and supervision of young volunteers by public representatives is necessary.”

Usman Dar said the premier has decided to widen the range of Corona Relief Tiger Force and to use digital technology in this regard.

He said, “The mobile application will help in implantation of smart lockdown and identification of hotspot areas. Teams of the tiger force will be formed and captains and vice-captains will also be announced.”