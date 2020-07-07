Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that COVID-19 has claimed 46 more lives overnight while infected 1,708 others.

In a statement issued here from the CM House on Monday, the chief minister said that 46 more patients lost their lives while struggling against the coronavirus, lifting the death toll to 1,572 that showed 1.6 percent death rate.

He added that 1,708 new cases were also reported when 12,479 samples were tested which showed 14 percent detection rate.

The CM said that so far 514905 samples had been tested in Sindh which led to the detection of 96,236 cases. “The overall detection rate stands at 19 percent,” he informed.

Murad said that 679 persons had also recovered from the virus during the last one day, adding, “The number of patients who have recovered so far has reached 53,855 showing 56 percent recovery rate,” he disclosed.

The Sindh CM further said that 40,809 patients were currently under treatment in the province, of whom 38,875 were in home isolation, 327 were at isolation centers and 1607 were at different hospitals.

He added that currently 623 patients were stated to be in critical condition, of them 96 have been shifted onto the ventilators.

Giving district-wise break-up of fresh Covid-19 cases, the chief minister said that out of these 1,708 cases, 919 had been reported from all the six districts of Karachi division. “There are 485 in South, 133 in East, 104 in Korangi, 72 in Central, 64 in Malir and 62 in West,” he revealed.

Giving details of other Sindh districts, he said Hyderabad had 190 new cases, Sukkur 107, Shaheed Benazirabad 48, Sanghar 42, Naushehroferoze 35, Tando Allahyar 34, Khairpur 29, Mirpurkhas 25, Larkana 23, Jamshoro 21, Tando Muhammad Khan 21, Kambar 20, Sujawal 17, Matiari 16, Shikarpur 15, Ghotki eight, Thatta six, Kashmore and Dadu three cases each and Jacobabad two.

The chief minister urged the people to take precautionary measures so that they could protect themselves and others from the coronavirus infection.