Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) pioneers Khawaja Asif and Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday have lashed out at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and promised to proceed to uncover its corruption.

Talking to media, Khawaja Asif charged alliance of nourishing mafias beneath its supervision. We are standing with the masses in this troublesome time.

Meanwhile, Ahsan Iqbal said that PTI pioneers have annihilated bureaucracy of Pakistan with ineffectual arrangements. The nation is moving in reverse due to this bumbling government.