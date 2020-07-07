Share:

islamabad - Zayn Malik has splashed out £254,000 on a luxury home for his 17 year old sister and her family, according to reports. The former One Direction star, 27, is thought to have purchased a detached house in Bradford, West Yorkshire, for Safaa, her husband Martin Tiser, 18, and their newborn daughter Zaneyah. It is said to be just a few doors down from the four-bedroom property that Zayn bought for his parents, Trisha and Yaser, at the start of his singing career.

A source told: ‘They are delighted by Zayn’s kindness. He knew they needed their own place with a new baby but Safaa didn’t want to be too far away from her mum. So, buying a place in the same street was the ideal solution.

‘They’ve got their independence but a support network on the doorstep if they need it.’