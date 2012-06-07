KALLUR KOT - An army soldier lost life beneath the Khushal Khan Khattak Express when he jumped off the moving train at his hometown station Shah Alam near Kallur Kot here the other day.

As per detail, 27-year-old Sami Ullah was coming back home on vacations in Khushal Khan Khattak Express train. Meanwhile, the train did not stop at his hometown station due to which he jumped off from the moving train. Resultantly, he fell down beneath the train and was crushed to death.

Reportedly, he had joined the Army two year ago.