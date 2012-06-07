











KARACHI - Top word makers of the country including reigning champion Rashid Khan and challenger Waseem Khatri will be in action in the 24th national scrabble championship which gets under way here June 8.

Around 40 of the finest scrabble players in the country will compete for the national title in the masters category. Waseem Khatri 23 start as favourite and will be fighting to wrest the national from veteran Rashid Khan who ended Waseem’s three year winning streak last year.

It will be the first-ever internationally rated scrabble tournament in the country.