

LOS ANGELES -



Late pop icon Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris was rushed to a California hospital Wednesday after trying to commit suicide, a family source told AFP, as her relatives appealed for privacy.

The 15-year-old tried to cut her right wrist with a meat cleaver and wrote a suicide note, according to celebrity website TMZ.

The teenager, whose father died in 2009, was put on a 72-hour psychiatric hold in hospital, the family source said, adding that Paris suffered from depression and had previously reported suicidal thoughts.

“She tried to cut herself,” said the source, requesting anonymity, adding: “She really feels like she needs her father... she had been in treatment once before for depression, so this is kind of like a real cry for help.” “She’s in good condition, she’s not in critical condition.”

A sheriff’s spokesman told AFP officers had responded to a home in Calabasas near Los Angeles, where Jackson lives, over a “medical situation,” but refused to confirm the identity of the person taken to hospital.

The teenager tweeted a few times late Tuesday, including: “yesterday, all my troubles seemed so far away now it looks as though they’re here to stay” and “i wonder why tears are salty?”

Her grandmother Katherine - who is currently suing the promoters of Jackson’s doomed last tour - said: “Being a sensitive 15-year-old is difficult no matter who you are. “It is especially difficult when you lose the person closest to you. Paris is physically fine and is getting appropriate medical attention. Please respect her privacy and the family’s privacy,” she added in a statement.