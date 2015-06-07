Anthony Riley , a contestant on the most recent season of The Voice , has died, according to media reports. He was 28.

Riley was found dead in his Philadelphia apartment on Friday, his friend told Philly.com.Yahoo reports that the death was an apparent suicide.

Riley, a Philadelphia street performer, earned a coveted four-chair turn during his blind audition in season eight of NBC's The Voice , opting forPharrell Williams as his coach.

Riley won his first competition in the battle rounds but voluntarily dropped out of the show midway through the season for personal reasons. He later told Philly.com that he had decided to enter a two-week rehab program for substance abuse.

Courtesy: hollywoodreporter