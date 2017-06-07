LONODN-Zayn Malik has teased his new collection for Versus Versace will drop this month, and has posted a teaser clip of the upcoming collection’s campaign on social media. The 24-year-old singer joined forces with the fashion house in October 2016 when he launched his own collection Zayn x Versus, and the former One Direction band member has revealed he will be launching a follow-up capsule on June 19. The dark haired hunk - who is currently dating catwalk icon Gigi Hadid - has taken to social media to broadcast the news, which has seen him share a teaser clip of the campaign video on his Instagram Story, which lasts on the photo-sharing site for 24 hours, as well as his official Instagram page. He captioned the video: ‘’19.06 #zaynxversus (sic).’’ The clip captures Zayn sporting a bomber jacket with the brand’s logo emblazoned on the back, before it pans to a woman in high heel shoes. The ‘Pillowtalk’ hitmaker is grateful the Italian brand’s chief designer Donatella Versace, 62, handpicked him to join forces with her and for ‘’welcoming’’ him into the designer label. Speaking previously about his partnership with the label, he said: ‘’Thank you @donatella_versace for welcoming me into the@versus_versace family ! (sic).’’ And the fashion house are ‘’proud’’ to have partnered with the musician, who they credit as a ‘’global superstar’’. The company said at the time: ‘’Versus is proud to announce our upcoming fashion collaboration with global superstar@zayn. Zayn’s foray into the fashion realm is all down to his 21-year-old model girlfriend, who has graced the runway for the luxury label. Speaking previously about Zayn’s collaboration, Donatella said: ‘’I met him again when he started to date Gigi, who I work with all the time. And he impressed me very much. ‘’They are very nice young people, a lovely couple, in fact. ‘’And then he told me how much he loved fashion. It was then I knew he was the right face for what I had in mind. He’s smart to do it with me.’’