Share:

LOS ANGELES:-Thirty years after the band Chicago hit number one with the ballad “Look Away,” a man who was just a teen back then is suing to say that he wrote the song. Brendan Greaves from northern Britain filed suit Tuesday seeking $20 million in damages from Diane Warren, the prolific songwriter who is credited with penning “Look Away,” which topped the US singles chart in late 1988. Greaves said he had submitted the song to a British school music competition in 1987 when he was a 14-year-old student.