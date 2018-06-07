Share:

KHAIRPUR - Naushahro Feroze police Wednesday claimed to have arrested around 245 suspects in last month.

SSP Imran Qureshi conducted 39 raids at various places and arrested 49 proclaimed offenders, 80 absconders, while 34 narcotics peddlers also arrested and recovered 5kg hashish.

Police also arrested 13 suspects and recovered one KK, two shot guns, nine pistols, 33 rounds, eight cartridges from them and registered cases under National Action Plan. Police also seized one vague, six cars, and two motorcycles.

The traffic police of district Naushahro Feroze launched a campaign against traffic violation and chalaned 1,045 motor vehicles and recovered fine of Rs372,650.

Meanwhile, Tharimirwah police arrested two suspects and recovered Rs100,000 fake currency on Wednesday.

Under directives of SSP Shabir Sethar on complaint of fake currency transition in various parts of district Khairpur, Tharimiwah SHO raided in the city and arrested two alleged accused Ali Hyder and Zakir Hussain and recovered fake currency Rs 100,000 from their possession.

Tharimirwah police registered case against them and further investigation was underway.

MAN KILLED

A man died and his son was hurt in a clash with relatives over irrigation water near Mirpur Mathelo on Wednesday.

Dodo Gabol died and his son Nisar Gabol was injured in a clash with relatives over irrigation water at Natho Gabol village in the jurisdiction of Dad Laghari police station.

The body and injured shifted to Mirpur Mathelo Hospital. Later, the body handed over to his heirs.

In a separate incident, a youth was killed in a clash over irrigation water near Tharimirwah on Wednesday.

Anwer Ali Channa was killed in a clash between two groups over irrigation water near Tharimirwah.

After incident relatives of deceased youth strongly protested and laid the body and Tharimirwah Link Road.