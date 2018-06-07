Share:

rawalpindi - Police booked as many as 13 people including a local leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Gujar Khan Chapter on charges of occupying a public road and stealing construction material on gunpoint, informed sources on Wednesday. Police held the PTI leader and locked him up in the police station, they said. The case was registered with Police Station Gujar Khan under sections 379/434/506/148/149 of Pakistan Penal Court on complaint of Raja Safdar Mehmood against Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto (PTI local leader and proposed candidate for general elections 2018), Iftikhar Ali (brother of PTI leader), Waqar, Adnan, Inzamam, Naheem Zulfiqar, Aleem Zulfiqar, Mushtaq and three unknown persons, they said.

Raids are being carried out by police on the residences and other possible hideouts to arrest the accused, sources said. According to sources, Raja Safdar, from Karanb Baloch, appeared before PS Gujar Khan and lodged complaint stating Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and his brother Iftikhar Ali along with their accomplices had occupied a public road forcefully. He added that he approached the court of AC Gujar Khan Mehreen Fahim Abbasi. He said the land revenue department along with police managed to free occupied road from the grabbers. However, he mentioned, later on Zulfiqar, Ifrtikhar along with 11 others came again, this time armed with weapons and took control of the public road again. He alleged the grabbers also bulldozed the land and the grabbers stole 500 blocks and 3000 bricks from the site. A case has been registered by the police. Police raided the residence of PTI local leader Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and arrested him, a police officer told The Nation.

He said police have also launched a manhunt to arrest the other accused and would produce the accused before the court of law to obtain his physical remand.