rawalpindi - A passenger was brutally assaulted by staffers of Metro Bus Service (MBS) over a petty issue here at Liaquat Bagh Station on Wednesday, informed sources. The victim was moved to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for medical treatment where he was identified as Ateeq Ahmed, sources added.

A police team also visited the hospital to record the statement of the injured passenger for legal action against MBS staffers. According to sources, Ateeq Ahmed reached Liaquat Bagh Station to catch a bus to travel to Islamabad where he learnt all the drivers and staffers were on a strike due to non payment of salaries. The passenger started arguing with the bus staff when all of sudden a group of drivers and ticketing staff attacked the passenger. Some of the attackers were carrying iron rods and sticks who hit the passenger injured him critically. “The passenger sustained fatal head injuries caused by iron rods,” said an eyewitness. Rescue 1122 was called in which shifted the maimed person to DHQ for medical treatment.

A doctor told The Nation that the condition of the injured passenger was critical and doctors are trying to save his life. Police, upon getting information, rushed to DHQ Hospital where the investigators recorded a statement of the injured passenger who asked the police to register a criminal case against the attackers. Manager Metro Bus Authority and SP Rawal Division were not available to comment.