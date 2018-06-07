Share:

islamabad - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has sought the records of above 20 officials of Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) for the verification of complaints against them received by the bureau, said an official on Wednesday.

The official said that NAB has provided a list of 23 officials of CADD ministry and its sub-departments seeking the information of the service of these officials. The letter written to CADD asked the ministry to provide details of posting and transfer of each officer in CADD separately. The official informed The Nation that NAB has received the complaints about maladministration and financial misappropriations in the Prime Minister Education Reforms Program (PMERP) being run under CADD. Separately, NAB was also approached regarding illegal absorption of the number of officials in CADD departments who had joined the federal departments from other provinces on deputations.

The Supreme Court (SC) in its 2013 verdict had decided the repatriation of all officials from every federal department joined here on deputation and were absorbed illegally. The official said that few of the officials in the list provided by the NAB to CADD were facing the alleged financial embezzlement charges. “NAB initiated the investigation for the verification of the complaint after the chairman NAB directed to verify each and every complaint at NAB,” said the official. NAB has asked CADD to provide the details of designation and grade, qualification, parent department, current posting, requirement for current posting and nature of posting in CADD. “NAB officials in the last week of the previous month visited CADD and took the service records of the officials named in the list,” said the official.

According to the document available with The Nation the names of the officials include Director Federal Medical and Dental College (FMDC) Zafar Hayat Maken who joined the college on deputation in 2012 from Punjab health department, while still is employed in the federal health department. The document said that Zafar Hayat Mekan was employed as Senior Medical Officer at the directorate of Social Security Rawalpindi. However, after the deputation and his non-repatriation was ranked to director FMDC. A large number of officials were repatriated to their home departments after the SC order however, ADD has not implemented the order transparently and cases of some blue eyed officials were not processed. Other names include Joint Secretary Administration Salman Qayuum, Deputy Secretary Lai Yousafzai, Director Admin special branch Shabbir Nawaz, PS to secretary Abdul Ghafoor, PS to former minister Mohsin Raza, Section Officer (SO) Sheikh Manzoor Ahmed, Sao Tasneem Hafeez Alvi, SO Amjad Ali, Director General (DG) special education Ishrat Masood, SO Shazia Munnawar, SO Farhan Sikandar, Assistant Director Arshad Anjum, Admin Officer Noor Asi, SO Sohail Ahmed Shami, SO Babar Ali, Director DWE Tahir Kiyani, Dr Raja Amjad Mehmood, Principal Regional Training Institute Dr Shaista Habibullah, NIRM Head, Dr Fazal-e-Maula, Deputy Director HOTA Dr Fazal Majeed, Director FDE Muhammad Ali Khan and Director budget FDE Tahir Mustafa.

Spokesperson CADD Attique-ur-Rehman while talking to The Nation said that NAB has sought the preliminary information of the officials who had served for a long time span under the ministry. He said that the list also includes the names that were not currently serving in CADD or any of its department or were deputed before the starting of PMERP. He said that the former minister Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and the secretary had assured complete cooperation with NAB in sharing of all the required information.