islamabad - Ambassador of France to Pakistan Marc Baréty, called on the Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr Tariq Banuri to discuss the celebration of Pakistan Week in France.

The statement issued said that Marc Baréty congratulated Dr Tariq Banuri on taking charge as Chairman HEC. He reiterated his resolve to build long term relationship with HEC for development of higher education sector. He also extended invitation to Chairman HEC to visit France to attend Pakistan Week starting from June 18, 2018 and expressed his desire to organize an International Archaeological Conference in collaboration with HEC in 2019-20 on the pattern of Heritage Now held in October 2017.Dr Banuri said that all-out efforts will be made to have fruitful collaboration between both the countries in the higher education sector. In the meeting, it was agreed to jointly work on areas of common interest like climate change, social sciences and human sciences. It was further recommended that during the Pakistan Week in France, official visits of educationists would be planned for better understanding of quality process and procedures being practices in France.

HEC, French Embassy and Campus France have been celebrating Pakistan Week and French Week in France and Pakistan respectively for the last three years to build institutional academic collaboration among both countries and enhance placement of Pakistani PhD students in the French universities. Rana Shafiq Ahmad, Project Director, Human Resource Development, HEC, Andre De Bussy, Counselor for Cooperation and Cultural Affairs and Sébastien CARTIER, Educational and Scientific Attaché were also present in the meeting.