rawalpindi - The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) carried out operations against drug mafia across the country and held 44 suspected smugglers including 4 women besides recovering 1.082 tons of narcotics from their possession, informed ANF HQ spokesman on Wednesday.

The ANF also impounded 10 vehicles that were being used for smuggling the narcotics, he said.

According to him, ANF seized 1.082 tons narcotics valuing Rs 2.285 billion internationally and arrested 44 persons including 4 ladies involved in drug trafficking and impounded 10 vehicles while conducting 27 counter-narcotics strikes across the country.

The seized drugs comprised of 816 Kg Morphine, 149.8 Kg Hashish, 81.9 Kg Heroin, 30 Kg Crystal, 2.4 kg Opium, 1.4 kg Methamphetamine and 935 grams Amphetamine. Most of the recovered drug was intended to be smuggled abroad, he said. He added that ANF Quetta in an intelligence based operation carried out at District Chagai seized 50 kg heroin and 30 Kg Crystal from ruined house in general area Dhag Tehsil and District Chagai.

In another operation ANF Quetta intercepted a Toyota Surf without registration number in General Area Killi Sur Karez Tehsil Badini District Qilla Abdullah and recovered 816 Kg Morphine. As per initial information, the drugs were intended to be handed over to another narcotics gang. The accused escaped from the spot taking advantage of darkness, he said.

He mentioned that ANF Rawalpindi arrested two accused, Adam Khan resident of Peshawar and Farial Bibi resident of Upper Dir at New Islamabad International Airport on suspicion of ingestion of narcotics filled capsules, admitted in Benazir Bhutto Hospital Rawalpindi for delivery of capsules. 57 heroin filled capsules weighing 390 grams were recovered. He said the passengers were travelling to Saudi Arabia by Gulf Airlines flight number GF-771.

In another operation ANF Rawalpindi recovered 3.9 kg Hashish by arresting two accused identified as Usman Khan, a resident of Khyber Agency and Abdul Rehman, a resident of Peshawar. They were arrested opposite Irfan CNG Station near Taramri Chowk, Islamabad.

In the third operation, ANF Rawalpindi intercepted Axio Car near Tarnol Railway Crossing GT Road, Islamabad and recovered 3kg heroin which was concealed in the trunk of the car.

Two persons on board identified as Fazal Wahab and Ibrahim Shah, both residents of Khyber Agency were also apprehended during the operation.

In the fourth operation, ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a Toyota Double Cabin near 26 no. Chungi Bus Stop, Islamabad and recovered 12 Kg Hashish which was concealed in secret cavities of the vehicle. A person on board identified as Mian Khalid Pervez resident of Islamabad was also apprehended during the operation. In the fifth operation, ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a Suzuki Bolan near Sanam Chowk Lehtrar Road, Islamabad and recovered 2.4 Kg Hashish which was lying under the front seat of the said car. A person on board identified as Ghufran Ullah and Abdul Rahim, residents of Islamabad were also apprehended during the operation. In the sixth operation, ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a Honda Civic Car near Golra Mor,Kashmir Highway Islamabad and recovered 18 Kg Heroin which was concealed in the trunk of the said car.

Four persons on board identified as Shamsher Anjum, Muhammad Yousaf residents of Kotli (AK), Hamid Mehmood resident of Attock & Ghulam Hussain, a resident of Islamabad were also apprehended during the operation.

In the seventh operation, ANF Rawalpindi recovered 400 grams Hashish from personal possession of the accused identified as Burhan Ud Din, a resident of Gilgit near Sakardu, Gilgit.

In the eighth operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested Muhammad Younis resident of Peshawar at New Islamabad International Airport on suspicion of ingestion of narcotic filled capsules, admitted in Benazir Bhutto Hospital Rawalpindi for delivery of the capsules. 98x Hashish filled capsules weighing 560 Grams were recovered. He was travelling to Doha by Qatar Airlines Flight No. QR-633. In the ninth operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested two men identified as Fahad Khan and Saved Khan, residents of Bannu at New Islamabad International Airport and recovered 2.2 Kg Hashish which was kept in their travelling bags.

They were travelling to Abu Dhabi by Flight No. PA-230. In the tenth operation, ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a Toyota Corolla Car near Golra Morr, Kashmir Highway Islamabad and recovered 3.9 Kg Hashish from the side door of the said car. Two men identified as Furqan Ali and Kamran, residents of Islamabad were also apprehended during the operation. In the eleventh operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested Habib Ur Rehman resident of Uper Dir at New Islamabad International Airport and recovered 335 Grams Amphetamine which was kept in his trolley bag. He was travelling to Riyadh by Flight No. PK- 753. In the twelfth operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested Hikmat Khan, a resident of Kohat at New Islamabad International Airport and recovered 600 Grams Amphetamine which was kept in his travelling bag. He was travelling to Jeddah by Flight No. NL-719.

ANF Lahore intercepted a Honda motorcycle near Gourmet Bakery Ugoki, Sialkot and recovered 2.1 Kg Hashish from personal possession of the accused man identified as Sami Ullah, a resident of Sialkot. In another operation ANF Lahore arrested two accused Rab Nawaz and Shamim Akhtar, residents of Khushab at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore and recovered 3 Kg Heroin which was concealed in their trolley bags. They were travelling to Italy by Gulf Airlines Flight No. GF-0765.

In the third operation ANF Lahore in collaboration with Punjab Rangers recovered 2 Kg Hashsh from personal possession of the accused identified as Muhammad Rafique, a resident of Kasur. He was arrested near Hussain Khan Chowk, Kasur. In the fourth operation, ANF Lahore recovered 670 Grams Heroin from personal possession of two accused identified as Muhammad Nabi and Rana Khalid, residents of Multan. In the fifth operation, ANF Lahore intercepted a Toyota Surf Car near Khanewal Toll Plaza Khanewal and recovered 2.4 Kg Opium and 9.6 Kg Hashish from personal possession of the two accused identified as Rakht-e-Afsar and Ameer Zaib, residents of Buner. In the sixth operation, ANF Lahore intercepted a Bedford Truck near Kamalpur Bypass Chiniot Road, Faisalabad and recovered 96 Kg Hashish from personal possession and secret cavities of the truck.

Three persons on board identified as Ghulam Sarwar, Ajab Khan and Wazir Hussain, residents of Peshawar were apprehended during the operation. In the seventh operation, ANF Lahore recovered 13.2 Kg Hashish from personal possession of the two accused identified as Iqtadar Ali resident of Peshawar and Jan Muhammad resident of Khyber Agency.

They were arrested near a bus stop in Allama Iqbal Town, Lahore. In the eighth operation, ANF Lahore recovered 1 Kg Hashish from personal possession of the accused identified as Shahaba Bibi. She was arrested near Hussain Shah, Chowk, and Multan. In the ninth operation, ANF Lahore recovered 900 Grams Heroin from a parcel being sent to Paris through a courier service in Lahore. The confiscated heroin was concealed in a dummy of the Eiffel Tower.