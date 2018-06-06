Share:

LALAMUSA - Dozens of aspirants to the National and Punjab assemblies’ seats acquired nomination papers for the upcoming elections to be held in July from their respective returning officers.

However, no one has yet filed the nomination papers. From NA-69, Ch Perveiz Elahi, former Punjab chief minister, Dr Tariq Saleem from MMA, Ch Mubashir Hussain, Afzal Gondal, Aleemullah Warraich, Samina Paganwala and Amjab Farooq are some of the prominent figures of NA-69 who have acquired the nomination papers.

Sixty politicians have so far shown intent to contest from PP-39 and 10 from NA-70. The court premises are full of political hustle and bustle since the election date has been announced. The returning officers are expecting even busy days ahead. Meanwhile, Dr Tariq Saleem who is originally from Jamaat-e-Islami is spearheading the campaign from the platform of MMA to win important seats in district Gujrat. He vowed that their alliance would contest from all the seats and work with locals to make seat adjustments in different constituencies.

WHEAT PROCUREMENT: Approximately 17,000 metric tonnes of wheat was bought from local farmers and they have been promptly paid through banks, said the district government.

A total of 17,570 metric tonne wheat was bought out of which 6,000mt was bought from Mangowal, 2,600mt from Lalamusa, 1,400mt from Gujrat, 4,600mt from Dinga and 2600 t from Jalalpur Jatan. The process of purchase and subsequent payments of the wheat were done with transparency, said the deputy commissioner. He took part in overseeing process and commended the ADC (revenue), Assistant Commissioner and coordinators of wheat purchase centre.