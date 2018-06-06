Share:

KASUR - People, especially youngsters thronged canals and tube wells with gradual rise in mercury from 37 up to 46 degree Celsius.

A survey report conducted by this correspondent reveals that the sun is at its peak in Kasur district like other parts of the country. To beat the scorching heat, people throng canals and tubes wells despite bathing at these sites is banned by the administration. Many drowning incidents have been reported to police but they are least bothered to implement the administration’s orders in letter and spirit. Recently, a young boy namely Ehsan drowned while bathing in a canal in Sarai Mughal police precincts. On being informed of the incident, a team of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot but the boy could not be rescued alive. People are of the view that the administration should strictly implement the ban of bathing in canals so that precious lives of people could be saved.

DACOITS SWEEP HOUSE: Dacoits struck at a house and looted valuables worth hundreds of thousands of rupees at Pakiza Colony here the other day. According to A-Division police, two unidentified dacoits barged into the house of Sheikh Younus on Khara Road, Pakiza Colony. They held the family hostage at gunpoint and made off with Rs40,000 cash, one-and-a-half tola gold ornaments, cell phones, an LCD, a motorbike and other valuables.

The police registered a case and launched investigation.