Share:

HUJRA SHAH MUQEEM-A local court summoned suspected police officials of Lahore and Hujra Shahd Muqeem for allegedly trespassing on a house and looting valuables here the other day.

Arif, resident of Rajuwal, filed a petition in court of the Depalpur additional district and sessions judge stating that seven officials of Lahore police including Ejaz, Ehsanullah, Ajmal, Habibullah, and Attaullah led by Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASI) - Akhtar Mehmood and Boota trespassed on his house the other night. He added that they looted Rs170,000 cash and seven tola gold jewellery. He maintained that he had told Hujra Shah Muqeem police about the incident but they did not consider his complaint. The court had summoned the suspected police officials.

55 power thieves caught, fined

The inspection teams of Lesco Hujra Shah Muqeem sub-division caught as many as 55 power pilferers here the other day.

Lesco Hujra Shah Muqeem sub-division SDO Ahsan Aziz launched a grand operation against power pilferers under directives from the Lesco high-ups. The inspection teams were sent to different villages and they caught 55 power pilferers. They imposed heavy fines on power thieves.

On the occasion, Ahsan Aziz said that power theft was a main reason behind rising loadshedding and power crisis in the country.

“It also causes a huge loss to national economy,” he added. “A power thief cannot be forgiven no matter how influential he is,” he stated.

Lawyers go on strike

­



TOBA TEK SINGH-Lawyers observed strike on Wednesday as a protest against the alleged misbehaviour of Assistant Commissioner Tabrez Sadiq with a lawyer who is also retired DSP (legal) Mehtab Cheema.

They also took out a rally and reached his office where they removed AC’s nameplate and ransacked goods in his office. They were led by bar president Raja Khalid Mahmood and were chanting slogans against the AC. In their speeches, the lawyers announced that they will boycott the AC court till his transfer. However, the AC claimed that a government house was unlawfully occupied by the lawyer for the last one year and on DC’s order his staff had gone to get it vacated but the lawyer held them hostage over which he went there and got them rescued.

He also said he was wrongly being blamed to blackmail the administration for restraining them from getting vacated the illegally occupied house in Officers Colony.