Bank Alfalah, Telenor Microfinance Bank join hands

KARACHI (PR): Bank Alfalah and Telenor Microfinance Bank held a ceremony in Karachi to launch a payment facilitator relationship that provides existing and potential Telenor Microfinance Bank customers with the opportunity to transact on Bank Alfalah’s advanced payment gateway. The ceremony was attended by the CEOs and senior management of both organisations.

Through this partnership, Telenor Microfinance Bank will be able to provide customers with a convenient and secure way to make e-commerce transactions. This partnership will also help expand the online card acceptance footprint, supporting the development of a digital payment ecosystem in Pakistan. With the Bank Alfalah payment gateway, Telenor Microfinance Bank can offer online merchant payment acceptance from all online, multi-branded cards.

Since its inception, Bank Alfalah has grown rapidly to become Pakistan’s sixth largest private bank, the largest issuer and acquirer of credit cards and one of the largest Islamic banking businesses in the country. The bank has a network of over 630 branches spanning more than 200 cities with presence in the UAE, Bangladesh and Bahrain. The bank serves more than 1.5 million corporate, retail, small business, agricultural, Islamic and asset financing customers. In 2017, Bank Alfalah was named ‘Best Bank’ at the Pakistan Banking Awards.

Haleeb Foods introduces ‘Asli Milk’

LAHORE (PR): Haleeb Foods Ltd, Pakistan’s premium food and beverages manufacturing company, recently announced the launch of ‘Asli Milk’, which is the latest real milk product to be introduced in its line of superior quality, affordable and hygienic milk products. Asli milk presents consumers with a far healthier option than the loose milk and other dairy variants available in the market.

Asli Milk is a quality all-purpose real milk product that is available in the local markets in 'Tetra Pak' packaging of 180ml, 225ml, and 1 litre priced at Rs20, Rs25 and Rs100 respectively. The state-of-the-art production processes at Haleeb Foods encompass several quality control procedures, commencing from the collection of raw milk from the farmers to the final step of packaging and transportation to retail outlets.

Memosh Khawaja, CEO Haleeb Foods, stated, “It gives me a sense of great pride to announce the launch of our new milk product ‘Asli Milk’. Asli Milk is a testament to our company’s commitment and core values of providing the people with hygienic and quality dairy products.”

Priced at Rs 100, Haleeb Foods’ Asli Milk is perhaps the only milk brand in the dairy sector that is providing the consumers of the country superior value for money with their affordable and real hygienic milk. Neither loose milk, nor other dairy variants in the market provide consumers with the nutrition and health benefits that customers expect from milk.

JW Forland Automotive Plant inaugurated at Lahore

LAHORE (PR): JW Forland Automotive Plant has been inaugurated in the city.

“We turn automotive dreams and aspirations into reality at automotive line, enabling our partners among the most innovative car makers in the world to lightweight their vehicles, thereby curbing fuel-consumption and emissions in use,” said JW Group president Shah Faisal.

The inauguration was attended by CEO Haier & Ruba Javed Afridi and JW Forland CEO Alex, illustrating the strong bond and close cooperation between the two countries. Shah Faisal said that the new automotive line is ‘exquisite gift of CPEC and a promise for the future’. Alex described the facility as instrumental to push automotive – which is helping the Pakistan car industry and the climate through less emission technology.