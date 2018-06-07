Share:

KARACHI - An anti-terrorism court Wednesday deferred its verdict on two applications filed in Naqeeb murder case.

One application was moved by Rao Anwar seeking provision of better facilities during detention, and the other was filed by complainant challenging the court’s decision to declare Malir Cantonment’s Multan Lines area as a sub-jail. The court may announce the verdict in the next hearing to be held on June 9.

ATC was hearing Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case, wherein ex SSP Malir Rao Anwar and his other subordinates were produced before the court for an in-camera hearing. The court has deferred its verdict on Rao plea as a book regarding Jail rules was not available in the court. The court has directed to produce the book in the next hearing. The court had reserved the verdict after hearing both the sides in the last hearing, and the judgment was to be announced on Wednesday.

The prosecution has submitted that the police had yet failed to arrest the absconding cops nominated in the fake encounter case, the court repeated non-bailable warrants of arrest against former SHO of Shah Latif Town police Amanullah Marwat and 11 other absconding cops and directed to produce them before the court in the next hearing.

Suspended SSP Malir Rao Anwar and his 11 detained subordinates, with around 15 absconding officers are accused of abducting an aspiring model, Naseemullah, better known as Naqeebullah Mehsud, for ransom and killing him with three other detainees by dubbing them ‘militants’ in a staged encounter in Malir on Jan 13.

The prosecution claimed before the court that the witnesses have been receiving threats by the suspects, he pleaded to provide security to the prosecution witnesses..

The complainant’s counsel Advocate Salahuddin Panhwar had asked the court that how justice could be served in such an environment when witnesses are being threatened.

The main accused Anwar was produced in court amid protocol and without handcuffs, despite the prosecution lawyer’s earlier objections,

Earlier, on the plea moved by the main accused Rao Anwar regarding to prove B-class facilities, the complainant in the case (the father of deceased Naqeebullah) through his lawyer had opposed Rao plea. He also challenged the declaration of Anwar’s residence as a sub-jail, saying the authority concerned had provided unlawful facilities to a suspected terrorist involved in the killing of an innocent young man. His counsel had claimed that Anwar had not moved any applications to declare his residence as a sub-jail. While applications of three co-accused including Saprud Hussain, Khizar Hayat and Yaseen were also moved seeking B-class facility in jail. The court has issued notice to the prosecution for the arguments in the next hearing.

After the court proceeding, the prosecution lawyer told the media-men that the court should ensure security for witnesses.