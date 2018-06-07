Share:

KARACHI - An anti-terrorism court Wednesday deferred its verdict on two applications filed in Naqeeb murder case.

One application was moved by Rao Anwar seeking provision of better facilities during detention, and the other was filed by complainant challenging the court’s decision to declare Malir Cantonment’s Multan Lines area as a sub-jail. The court may announce the verdict in the next hearing to be held on June 9.

ATC was hearing Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case, wherein ex SSP Malir Rao Anwar and his other subordinates were produced before the court for an in-camera hearing. The court has deferred its verdict on Rao plea as a book regarding Jail rules was not available in the court. The court has directed to produce the book in the next hearing. The court had reserved the verdict after hearing both the sides in the last hearing, and the judgment was to be announced on Wednesday.

The prosecution has submitted that the police had yet failed to arrest the absconding cops nominated in the fake encounter case, the court repeated non-bailable warrants of arrest against former SHO of Shah Latif Town police Amanullah Marwat and 11 other absconding cops and directed to produce them before the court in the next hearing.

Suspended SSP Malir Rao Anwar and his 11 detained subordinates, with around 15 absconding officers are accused of abducting an aspiring model, Naseemullah, better known as Naqeebullah Mehsud, for ransom and killing him with three other detainees by dubbing them ‘militants’ in a staged encounter in Malir on Jan 13.

The prosecution claimed before the court that the witnesses have been receiving threats by the suspects, he pleaded to provide security to the prosecution witnesses..

The complainant’s counsel Advocate Salahuddin Panhwar had asked the court that how justice could be served in such an environment when witnesses are being threatened.

The main accused Anwar was produced in court amid protocol and without handcuffs, despite the prosecution lawyer’s earlier objections.

Earlier, on the plea moved by the main accused Rao Anwar regarding to prove B-class facilities, the complainant in the case (the father of deceased Naqeebullah) through his lawyer had opposed Rao plea. He also challenged the declaration of Anwar’s residence as a sub-jail, saying the authority concerned had provided unlawful facilities to a suspected terrorist involved in the killing of an innocent young man. His counsel had claimed that Anwar had not moved any applications to declare his residence as a sub-jail. While applications of three co-accused including Saprud Hussain, Khizar Hayat and Yaseen were also moved seeking B-class facility in jail. The court has issued notice to the prosecution for the arguments in the next hearing.

After the court proceeding, the prosecution lawyer told the media-men that the court should ensure security for witnesses.

Court seeks report on

Jatoi’s movement

A local court Wednesday directed the home department to submit a report regarding Shahrukh Jatoi’s movement in a case pertaining escaping from the country, till July 7.

Malir judicial magistrate conducted hearing a case pertaining fleeing to abroad by false travel documents in 2013, after murdering Shahzeb Khan. The accused was not produced by the jail authority; the court has expressed annoyance while for not compliance the court’s order regarding the production of the accused in the court.

The jail official submitted before the court that the case against Shahrukh Jatoi has been declared as sensitive. The official added that the convict is a death row prisoner who could not be brought to court. The provincial home department had also restricted Jatoi’s movement; the court was informed that a letter has been written to the Sindh Home Department requesting to hold the case hearings inside jail.

After hearing the jail authority, the court directed the Sindh Home Department to submit a report on the notification and Jatoi’s movement.

Jatoi had fled to UAE illegally using false travel documents on December 27, 2012, after murdering Shahzeb Khan. He was arrested in 2013 in Dubai and brought back to Pakistan.

The CCTV footage from the airport gave Jatoi away, leading to a case filed against him for fleeing the country following the murder. On December 23, 2017, Jatoi, the son of an influential feudal, and other defendants in the Shahzeb Khan murder case were released from custody on bail after Shahzeb’s father submitted an affidavit in support of the defendant's bail application. Shahzeb was gunned down by Jatoi in a posh locality of Karachi on December 25, 2012.

An anti-terrorism court in 2013 had awarded death sentences to Jatoi and Siraj Talpur for the murder of Shahzeb, while life sentences were awarded to Sajjad Ali Talpur and Ghulam Murtaza Lashari.