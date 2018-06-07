Share:

LAHORE - A sessions court on Wednesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for eight personnel of Nawab Town Police Station for killing a lawyer’s son in an alleged encounter three years ago.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Munsif Khan passed the order while hearing a private complaint moved by Advocate Muhammad Masood Akhtar. The judge issued non-bailable arrest warrant after the accused repeatedly ignored the court orders for appearance. Masood Akhtar, father of deceased Ihtesham Masood, had moved a private complaint to the court imploring that Naseerabad SHO/SI Khalid Pervez, Nawab Town SHO/SI Imran Qamar, Nawab Town SI Naveed Aslam, Inspector Sajjad Rasheed, Constable Muhammad Azam, Muhammad Javed, Muhammad Riaz and driver Abdul Ghafoor abducted his son from outside the sessions court and took him to an unknown place. He said that accused SHO Imran Qamar, SHO Khalid Pervez, Inspector Sajjad Rasheed and others killed his son Ihtesham Masood. The body of his son, he said, was later found in Jinnah Hospital’s mortuary. He said that police killed his son and ruined their lives. He asked the court to take action against the accused for killing his son. The court adjourned the hearing until June 11. Islampura police booked the police officials on charges of murder.