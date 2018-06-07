Share:

KARACHI - A local court Wednesday directed the home department to submit a report regarding Shahrukh Jatoi’s movement in a case pertaining escaping from the country, till July 7.

Malir judicial magistrate conducted hearing a case pertaining fleeing to abroad by false travel documents in 2013, after murdering Shahzeb Khan. The accused was not produced by the jail authority; the court has expressed annoyance while for not compliance the court’s order regarding the production of the accused in the court.

The jail official submitted before the court that the case against Shahrukh Jatoi has been declared as sensitive. The official added that the convict is a death row prisoner who could not be brought to court. The provincial home department had also restricted Jatoi’s movement; the court was informed that a letter has been written to the Sindh Home Department requesting to hold the case hearings inside jail.

After hearing the jail authority, the court directed the Sindh Home Department to submit a report on the notification and Jatoi’s movement.

Jatoi had fled to UAE illegally using false travel documents on December 27, 2012, after murdering Shahzeb Khan. He was arrested in 2013 in Dubai and brought back to Pakistan.

The CCTV footage from the airport gave Jatoi away, leading to a case filed against him for fleeing the country following the murder. On December 23, 2017, Jatoi, the son of an influential feudal, and other defendants in the Shahzeb Khan murder case were released from custody on bail after Shahzeb’s father submitted an affidavit in support of the defendant's bail application. Shahzeb was gunned down by Jatoi in a posh locality of Karachi on December 25, 2012.

An anti-terrorism court in 2013 had awarded death sentences to Jatoi and Siraj Talpur for the murder of Shahzeb, while life sentences were awarded to Sajjad Ali Talpur and Ghulam Murtaza Lashari.