MUZAFFARGARH - The district administration has distributed travelling cards to the disabled persons in a ceremony held at DC office Muzaffargarh. The card holder will have 50% discount of the total cost. The The service is meant to facilitate the disabled persons travelling via public transport, the DC said. He added that the government will enforce the policy in true letter and spirit.

In case of any inconvenience, the cardholders can contact with the DC office to resolve the issue, he said. Strict action will be taken against public service vehicles violating the policy, he said.