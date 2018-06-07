Share:

KARACHI - Doctors at a government sector hospital saved the life of a patient through Endovascular Aortic Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) procedure here the other day.

Head of Vascular Surgery Dr Muhammad Fahad Tariq, Intervention Radiologist Dr Irfan Lutfi along with their team performed the procedure at Shaheed Motarma Benazir Bhutto Trauma Center under the supervision of Dr Aiman from Egypt. The team was joined by the Professor of Surgery and Chairperson Trauma Center, Dr Muhammad Saeed Qureshi. The senior faculty of Dow University of Health Sciences, surgeons of Civil Hospital Karachi and students were presented the live case of EVAR treatment on screens.

Dr Muhammad Saeed Qureshi said that abdominal aorta is the enlargement of the aneurysm just like a balloon, which if ruptured, can be life-threatening. This procedure is adopted in order to avoid any difficulties in operating the abdomen. He further said that Endovascular Aortic Aneurysm Repair Procedure (EVAR) costs more than one million Pakistani rupees. In this procedure, a stent graft is inserted into the aneurysm.

However, the procedure is performed at the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Trauma Center free of cost. He appreciated the team who performed the procedure and said that similar efforts will continue for the betterment of patient care at the trauma center and advanced equipment and technologies will be provided for their treatment.

PRESS RELEASE