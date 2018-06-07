Share:

islamabad - President of Pakistan, Mamnoon Hussain Wednesday appointed Professor Dr Farkhanda Zia as new member of Council of Islamic Ideology (CII).

Dr Farkhanda Zia, a Professor of Law and Director female campus at International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) is the only female member among newly appointed nine members of CII including, a press release said issued here. IIUI Rector and President both congratulated Dr Farkhanda for appointment.

while congratulating her Dr Qibla Ayaz, Chairman of CII has said that she has great expertise in international laws and fiqh.

ONA offers conference fellowships

ISLAMABAD - The Online News Association is accepting applications for the MJ Bear Fellowship and the CNN Diversity Fellowship.

Digital journalists and students can apply for a fellowship. The fellowships provide registration, travel and accommodations for the 2018 Online News Association Conference and Awards in Austin, Texas. The MJ Bear fellow also receives three online coaching sessions and ONA membership, said a press release on Wednesday. The MJ Bear Fellowship is open to international candidates born between Sept. 14, 1988, and Sept. 13, 1995. The CNN Diversity Fellowship is open to journalists of diverse backgrounds, inclusive of race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, age and gender. The deadline to apply is June 28.