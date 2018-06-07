Share:

Rawalpindi - The drivers and other staffers of Metro Bus Service (MBS) went on a strike on Wednesday and protested over non-payment of two months salaries by the government.

The bus service has been suspended between the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Hundreds of people faced immense hardships and trouble due to the strike. The drivers of this transport service parked their buses at the main bus terminal across Pakistan Secretariat Islamabad and refused to ply buses until their salaries were not released by the management.

The drivers openly threatened to halt the services of metro buses on a permanent basis if the Punjab government and the authorities in the management wouldn’t release their salaries before the coming Eid. The employees also carried banners in their hands which were inscribed with slogans against the management and the related higher officials. The employees of metro bus authority also protested over nonpayment of salaries at the main bus terminal of Saddar and raised vociferous slogans against the management. “The company had been asked to solve the matter so no such strike would occur in the coming days”, said an official. He said that the bus service was suspended for 30 minutes to an hour and the company officials sent a message that the matter was solved by 4:00 pm.

Due to the closure of metro bus service, people in Rawalpindi and Islamabad faced problems due to shortage of transport as they remained stranded in metro bus terminals for long hours but failed to avail its services because of the strike.