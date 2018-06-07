Share:

KARACHI - Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) Managing Director Khalid Sheikh said that the organisation made concrete measures to eradicate Naegleria virus with the coordination of various public and private organisations.

This he stated while presiding a meeting regarding eradication of Naegleria at his office on Wednesday.

He said that water board frequently mixing Chlorine and Sodium Hypochlorite in the water supply through all water filter plants and water pumping stations.

“Water board has ensured examination of water samples at all filter plants and water pumping stations in every two hours” Khalid added.

He further said that water board also providing free water sample examination service from the KW&SB’s modern laboratory.

On the occasion, the managing director directed the concern officials to made extra ordinary vigilant to the monitoring committee under the supervision of chief chemist.

The meeting informed the managing director that staff of filter plants and pumping stations frequently mixing chlorine in the water supply without any negligence while further measures also been taken in this regard.