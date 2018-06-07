Share:

LAHORE - Families are now heading to city’s markets for Eid shopping to avoid the last-minute rush.

A larger number of people is visiting city’s markets – Liberty, MM Alam Road, Allama Iqbal Town, The Mall, Township Market, Wapda Town, Anarkali Bazaar, Chowk Yatim Khana, DHA, Fortress Stadium, Shahdara Main Bazaar and embroidery shops located inside the Walled City of Lahore – after breaking the fast.

People who live inside the Walled City have opted for early Eid shopping as bazaars inside Dehli Gate have rows of clothing shops offering unique designs and trends.

Asma, a housewife who lives inside Delhi Gate, said Eid shopping has always been fascinating for her.

Eid preparations may not be complete without matching shoes and dresses and that is the reason families are visiting shoe shops. Rush at shoe markets has increased significantly and kolhapuris and khussas are in great demand.

Shopkeepers said while talking to The Nation that workload has significantly increased and “we remain open until late night”. Grocery stores are also seeing influx of people for Eid shopping.

The sale of costume jewellery aka fake jewellery is also on the rise. Artisans sharing the trend this year say people like introduction of high quality materials in the costume jewellery or fake jewellery that lasts for a long time.

On the other hand, rates of clothes have significantly increased, marginalizing the lower middle class or people with low budget to buy the clothes.

In Landa Bazaar of Lahore, there is a rush of people who are buying clothes which are not expensive.

Shopkeepers told The Nation that they have been trying to make offers to visitors and buyers regardless of their social status so they can buy the clothes.

The festivity of Eid cannot be complete without exchange of gifts and Eid cards. These trends are out of fashion these days but a large number of students still visits card shops.

As this Eid is called sweet Eid, sweetshops are also offering discounts.