OKARA - Eunuch Arsalan alias Nayab, a candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (Gulalai) from NA-142, obtained nomination papers from the court of Returning Officer Muzammil Musa here the other day. Talking to media, Nayab said that she would submit nomination papers to contest elections for National Assembly from NA-142 constituency as PTI-Gulalai candidate. He pointed out that the eunuch community must enjoy basic human rights and privileges and they must have their representation in the assembly.

He expressed his optimism that people of NA-142 constituency would vote him as member of the most neglected community, adding that the eunuch community had fully supported his decision of contesting the upcoming election. “It will be a historical event,” he hoped.