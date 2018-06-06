Share:

KASUR-Four women died in different incidents of road mishap and violence here the other day.

According to police sources, a woman and her daughter were killed after the motorbike they were travelling on was hit by a speeding car in Kot Radha Kishan. Ahmed, resident of Basirpur, was on the way to Raiwind from Kot Radha Kishan along with his wife and daughter on a motorbike. Near a grid station, the motorbike they were on was hit head-on by a speeding car. As a result, Ahmed’s wife and daughter sustained critical injuries and died on the spot. Ahmed was injured critically and was rushed to hospital for treatment. Kot Radha Kishan police were investigating.

In another incident, a woman and her daughter were found dead at their home in Rehmanpura in Changa Manga police precincts. The deceased were identified as Nagina Bibi [mother] and Ayesha Bibi [daughter]. Police shifted the bodies to hospital for autopsy. Police suspected that the deceased were poisoned, saying that post-mortem report would ascertain the facts. Further investigation was underway. On the other hand, four of a family were injured after a wall of their house collapsed over them while they were sleeping the other night. The incident occurred at Mauza Chithiyan Wala in Mustafabad police precincts. The injured were identified as Amjad Ali, his wife Khadija Bibi and their two daughters including Ayesha Bibi and Salma Bibi. They were moved to hospital for treatment.