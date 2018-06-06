Share:

KAMALIA-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sajida Asif Kathia said that the government had failed miserably to provide relief to people even in the holy month of Ramazan.

During a media talk here, she said that the price control committees were ineffective and showed no sense of morality. She added that there was no relief for the public and the shopkeepers were looting consumers. “The shopkeepers have set their own prices during Ramazan and were looting people with both hands,” she said, adding that there was no relief for the fasting people as prices of fruits, vegetables and other foodstuffs were skyrocketing. She demanded that the government should provide relief to people in real sense by ensuring the sale of daily-use items on subsidised rates. She flayed that statements of the PML-N ministers regarding a ‘significant decrease’ in loadshedding are nothing but a pack of lies.

Media’s role lauded

A British Pakistani and social figure stated that the media is the fourth pillar of the state so it should bring forth the truth, expose injustice and other social issues through the pen.

“The services of the journalists are highly appreciable.” Chaudhary Sarwar Noor said. He added that since the beginning of the struggle to bring back Chaudhry Rahmat Ali’s remains as well as in the case of release of Dr Aafia Siddiqui from the United States, the media always cooperated with him.

“I am grateful to all the media representatives as they always broadcast and printed news items in highlighting the issues of national interests,” he said.

N lawmaker defects to PTI

SADIQABAD - Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Sardar Raees Mehboob Ahmed, during a meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, defected to the PTI and announced to contest election on PTI ticket from NA-178 and NA-180 constituencies.

According to the PTI sources, MPA Sardar Raees Mehboob Ahmed vowed to serve the masses from the PTI platform after winning the upcoming elections. He said that he decided to join the PTI after consultation with his close friends. He said that future belonged to the PTI. PTI leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Jahangir Khan Tareen were present on the occasion.