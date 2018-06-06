Share:

­SADIQABAD-People of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) have been fighting for their liberation for the last 70 years. “India has failed to suppress Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom and eliminate their love for Pakistan.”

These views were expressed by Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) Supreme Commander Syed Salahuddin during an address to a ceremony organised under the auspices of Jamaat-e-Islami at Jamia Masjid, Johar Colony here the other day.

He vehemently condemned hydro-terrorism by India, and adding that the blood of thousands of Kashmiri martyrs would not go in vain. “The IOK will soon become part of Pakistan,” he maintained and added, “No power can deny Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.”

On the occasion, other speakers including Mujibur Rehman Mazari said that Muslims around the world are being slaughtered mercilessly but the world powers had nothing to do with it. “Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is playing holi wit the blood of Kashmiri Muslims,” he added.

Qari Saeed Ahmed urged people to get rid of the corrupt rulers and elect honest courageous leadership for the enforcement of Islamic system in the country.