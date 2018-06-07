Share:

LAHORE - Senior central leader Pakistan Muslim League (PML) and former Deputy Prime Minister, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif adversely failed to fulfill the pledge of provision of clean drinking water to people of province but surely cleaned the provincial public exchequer during his chief minister ship.

He stated this while addressing an iftar party in Gujrat, largely attended by Muslim League leaders, workers and people from different walks of life. Mian Imran Masood, Mian Parvez Akhtar Pagganwala Chairman, Ali Ibrar Jaura, Ch Ejaz Shahdola Town, Ch Asghar Tail Waley and other leaders were also present on the occasion.

Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said that the only solution to deal with the Indian water aggression is construction of Kalabagh Dam.

He said that Pakistan is the only country whose trillion dollars’ worth of water is being wasted by letting it go into the sea instead of its storage and we are not constructing Kalabagh Dam which is guarantor of making Pakistan green, provision of cheap electricity and adequate water.

The PML leader said that the dam will not only provide electricity at the rate of less than Rs 3 per unit but also deserts and barren areas of Thar and Cholistan will be turned into lush green fields. Construction of dam will benefit all the four provinces and Sindh will get maximum quantity of water for irrigation, and country will also get rid of devastation caused by floods, he added.

Ch Parvez Elahi further said that with ending of government of Shehbaz Sharif poles of his corruption have been exposed, he has utilized the public exchequer at his sweet will and will have to account for that, Rs 4 billion has been utilized in the name of Saaf Paani but water still did not become available, NAB has acquired evidence of corruption in mega projects of Shehbaz Sharif and much more is going to come to the fore with further interrogation of "Khadam-e-A'ala".

The PML leader said that if farmer is prosperous, Pakistan is prosperous, progress of the farmer is linked with Pakistan Muslim League and our symbol Tractor is the symbol of prosperity of Pakistan.

He said that Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar in the larger interest of the country and nation should give historical performance by ordering constructing construction of Kalabagh Dam because the country direly needs Kalabagh Dam presently.