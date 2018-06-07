Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Wednesday overruled objection to a petition against caretaker Prime Minister Justice (r) Nasirul Mulk for using public money to visit Swat and admitted it for regular hearing.

Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh took up the petition moved by Barrister Javed Iqbal Jafree. Earlier, the registrar office objected to the petition on technical grounds. The petitioner had alleged Caretaker PM Justice (retd) Mulk paid a visit to Swat and used the public funds soon after taking the oath.

He alleged PM Mulk, instead of doing his official job, visited Swat and enjoyed protocol. By doing so, the PM crossed the limits of his powers. Huge public money was incurred on his visit, he said. The lawyer asked the court to order recovery of the public fund used for the personal visit of PM Mulk.

In a separate development, the LHC dismissed for being non-maintainable a petition challenging fresh delimitation made by the Election Commission. Justice Shahid Karim passed the order on the petition moved by PML-N former MPA Karam Elahi Bandial. The petitioner had said the ECP’s decision on delimitations was against the law. The commission, he said, had also ignored the geographical limits of the constituencies. He asked the court to set aside the new delimitations made by the ECP.

Taking up the petition against loadshedding, the LHC issued notices to the federal government and sought replies. Judicial Activism Panel Chief Advocate Azhar Siddique had moved the petition, saying the loadshedding during the holy month of Ramazan had exposed the government’s claims of providing uninterrupted electricity supply to the cities. The loadshedding had made the life difficult while performance of every public and private institution had come to halt, he said. He asked the court to order the government to check the loadshedding.