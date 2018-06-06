Share:

ISLAMABAD-A six-year-old has become the youngest Pakistani girl to achieve the Guinness World Record. Liba Wahaj from Karachi now holds the world record for solving a Tower of Hanoi (math puzzle), level six. The mathematical puzzle includes three rods and disks of varying sizes. The young record holder managed to successfully complete the puzzle in a minute and 13 seconds, Private news channel reported. Liba is daughter of a well-known educationist Wahaj Hussain, she made the record by a huge margin. The previous record was made in 2 minutes 30 seconds. She achieved the feat on April 13, 2018, in Karachi, making Pakistan proud while setting an example for other young kids to follow.