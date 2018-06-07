Share:

ISLAMABAD - The approval has been given to appoint former secretary information and broadcasting, Malik Muhammad Azam, as first Chief Information Commissioner.

Sources said Wednesday that Malik Azam will also head the Right to Information Commission.

A couple of days earlier before the ending of government of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the Information Ministry had dispatched a summary regarding appointment of chairman and members for approval.

Notification about the appointments will be given in next few days, the sources added. Headed by Malik Azam, the two members of the commission will include Tahir Ishaq Mughal and Mukhtar Ahmad Ali.

Office of the Commission will be established in Islamabad and it will start working after issuing of formal notification. Through Right to Information Commission, any citizens would be able to have access to federal government, its subsidiaries, ministries and divisions by filing an appeal with the Commission.

The Commission would have authority to take strict legal action if any government institution or employee would deny access to rightful information to the desirous. Sources said that formation of Commission was aimed at giving access to public to information about government, its subsidiaries, ministries and divisions.