Kuala Lumpur - In the eighth over of Sri Lanka's chase of 137, Pakistan appeared on course for their second straight loss of the tournament. But then came the first blow from offspinner Nida Dar, who removed the openers within three balls across two overs en route to claiming a record T20I haul of 5 for 21 in Pakistan's 23-run win. The victory, set up by captain Bismah Maroof's unbeaten 60, followed their shock loss to Bangladesh on Monday.

Once the openers Yasoda Mendis and Nipuni Hansika departed for 25 and 24 respectively, Sri Lanka's attempts of rebuilding the innings were roundly thwarted by Dar, who bagged the best T20I figures by a Pakistan woman. She conceded only two boundaries in her two spells and ended her rampage with a double-strike in the 18th over.

Sri Lanka slumped to 103 for 8 due to a double-strike in the 16th over too, when Oshadi Ranasinghe was stumped for 10 off Maroof and Rebeca Vandort was run-out for 10. Of the 34 required off the last two overs, Sri Lanka could manage only 10.

Earlier, Maroof offset Sri Lanka's decision to bowl with a 41-ball 60 - her and Pakistan's third-highest individual T20I score. Her second-wicket stand of as many runs negated the early loss of opener Muneeba Ali inside the Powerplay which saw only 24 runs. Maroof subsequently anchored a 40-run partnership with Javeria Khan for the third wicket, before taking the score to 136 for 4. Sri Lanka's left-arm spinner Sugandika Kumari, who was the leading wicket-taker for the side during their 1-2 loss to Pakistan in the T20I series at home, returned 2 for 18.

BRIEF SCORES:

Pakistan 136 for 4 (Maroof 60*, Nahida 38, Sugandika 2-18) beat

Sri Lanka 113 for 9 (Yasoda 25, Dar 5-21) by 23 runs.