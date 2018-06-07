Share:

LAHORE - PML-N leader and daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz obtained nomination papers from two National Assembly constituencies in Lahore on Wednesday for her entry in electoral politics in upcoming general elections scheduled for July 25.

Besides securing nomination papers from NA-125, considered a stronghold of PML-N, representative of Maryam Nawaz also obtained documents for NA-127 from District Returning Officer.

Prior to delimitation, NA-125 was NA-120 from where PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif won election in last general polls in 2013, defeating PTI’s Dr Yasmin Rashid. After disqualification of Nawaz Sharif last year, his wife Kalsoom Nawaz contested and won by-election though she could not take oath as MNA due to her treatment for cancer in London. Like the last general polls, PTI’s Dr Yasmin Rashid remained runner up in much hyped by-elections. The PML-N managed to secure this NA seat even during Pervaiz Musharraf regime.

Maryam Nawaz is likely to submit nomination papers for both the NA constituencies tomorrow (Thursday), last date for filing nomination papers as per the revised election schedule issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan. Like her father and mother, Maryam Nawaz is likely to face challenge from Dr Yasmin Rashid. ROs will complete scrutiny till June 14 and candidates can file appeals against acceptance/rejection of nomination papers with tribunals till June 19. Tribunals will dispose of cases till June 26 and revised list of candidates will be displayed on the following day. Candidates can withdraw nomination papers on June 28 election symbols will be allotted on the following day for polls scheduled for July 25.

As many as 439 candidates have so far obtained nomination papers for the NA constituencies from Lahore.

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, former adviser to PM Haroon Akhtar, Syeda Imtiaz Fatima, Matloob Ahmad Saffi are among 40 candidates who obtained the nomination forms from NA-133. Faiza Malik of PPP and 13 other candidates got nomination papers from NA-135.

As many as 650 candidates of different parties secured nomination papers for 30 seats of Punjab Assembly. Bilal Yasin, Rana Mubashar, Rana Mashhood, Mujtaba Shuja Rehman, Rana Sohail and Maqsood Alam were among the prominent.

Besides getting nomination papers for contesting election from NA-125, Dr Yasmin Rashid has filed papers for one of the seats reserved for women in NA from Punjab.

Meanwhile, Dr Yasmin Rashid has filed a fresh petition with the ECP, challenging considerable increase in number of eligible voters in NA-125. Eligible voters in last polls were 3,22,000, she said, adding, now the number of voters have increased to 4,64,000. As such, she said, 140 thousands votes have increased in the constituency.