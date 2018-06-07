Share:

LAHORE - The University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Wednesday notified MBBS examination calendar for 2018.

According to the notification, first professional MBBS annual exams 2018 for all affiliated medical colleges will commence on November 10, second professional October 2, third professional October 12, fourth professional October 26 and final professional MBBS annual exams will start on November 27.

PHC closes down 38 quacks’

centres in four districts

The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Wednesday has closed down38 centres of quacks in four districts of the province. The PHC teams had visited different parts of four districts, that is, Lahore, Sahiwal, Okara and Faisalabad. The teams were accompanied by the officials of the district administration and police. The maximum number of quacks’ businesses 14 were closed in Faisalabad, while the rest included Lahore 10, Sahiwal eight and Okara six.

Out of the visited 139 centres yesterday as per the data, 48 quacks have started other businesses. The sealed quacks’ from Lahore were: Khalsa Unani Dawakhana, PahwalanHadiJorr, Tauseef Homoeopathic Clinic, Babar Clinic, Rehman Clinic, Rafique Dental Clinic, Pak Dental Clinic, Abdul Ghani Dental Clinic, Abbas Dental Clinic and Care Tech Lab.