Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Board on Wednesday launched inquiry against the disqualified prime minister Nawaz Sharif, former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi others in alleged illegal award of LNG terminal contract.

They are accused of awarding the contract for 15 years to their favourite company, causing loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer.

The decision was taken in the NAB Executive Board Meeting (EBM) which was chaired by Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal.

The anti-corruption watchdog also approved inquiries and investigations against outgoing Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif and Sindh ex-CM Syed Qaim Ali Shah and other politicians as well as government officials in different corruption cases.

The EBM authorised investigation against former CM Qaim Ali Shah, former Sindh Culture and Tourism secretary and others in giving contracts against the rules. They allegedly caused a loss of 127 million rupees to the national kitty.

The meeting approved inquiry against Shehbaz Sharif, relevant Punjab secretaries, MPA from Chiniot and the administration of Ramzan Sugar Mills Chiniot in case of misuse of power, which allegedly caused a huge loss to the national exchequer.

The EBM also approved to file corruption reference against former Karachi Port Trust chairman Vice Admiral (r) Ahmad Hayat and former KPT GM Brigadier (r) Syed Jamshed Zaidi. They are accused of illegal extension in contract causing Rs21 billion loss.

The EBM authorised an inquiry against former Balochistan minister Shaikh Jaffar Khan and Water Management deputy director Abdul Latif Khan for having assets of beyond known resources of income and misusing of authority.

The board authorised inquiry against former provincial forest minister Abdullah Babat and others for inflicting losses to the national kitty by alleged abuse of authority, misappropriation of government funds and having assets beyond known sources of income.

The NAB body also authorised inquiry against former Gilgit Baltistan Legislative Assembly speaker, deputy speaker, secretary and others over alleged misuse of power and making illegal appointments.

The EBM authorised inquiry against former MPA Kot Addu Jawad Kamran Khar. He is accused of grabbing government land in Muzaffargarh by tempering documents.

The board authorised an inquiry against Paragon Housing Society management on cheating people at large and on making suspicious transactions.

It authorised yet other investigations against Muhammad Amjad and Murtaza Amjad of Eden Housing Society for cheating public at large and on suspicious money transactions.

The EBM authorised investigations against former forest department conservator Zamurrad Khan, former GB Assembly member Gulbajar Khan and others for allowing illegal transportation of wood in violation of timber policy 2013 which caused Rs44.46 million loss to the national kitty.

The board authorised inquiry against Nirala MSR foods limited for its alleged involvement in corruption.

It also authorised investigations against officials of Land Utilisation Department for illegal allotting of Sindh government land.

It was also decided to file corruption reference against Pakistan State Oil ex-GM Abdul Hakeem Siddique and others.

The EBM authorised inquiry against chief executive officer Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development organisations Akbar Ayub Khan and others. They have been accused of illegal appointments in PEDO.

It was also authorised investigations against officials of irrigation department Khairpur Division and others in case of misuse of authority and they awarded contracts to favourites and misappropriation of government funds causing losses worth Rs9.41 crore to the national kitty.

The EBM approved supplementary reference against former vice chancellor Bahauddin Zakria University Multan Professor Dr Syed Khawaja, Aqlama and others in case of opening illegal sub-campus in Lahore. They received illegal millions of rupee fee from students.

Addressing the meeting, the NAB chairman said corruption is cancer that needs to be rooted out from the country. He directed to make scrutiny, inquiries and investigations of all complaints to their logical conclusion on the basis of law, merit, transparency and solid evidence.