Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi on Wednesday expressed satisfaction over operational readiness of the Pakistan Navy in the prevalent Maritime challenges, including security aspects and lauded the morale and motivation of troops at all levels.

The conference of Pakistan Navy which concluded here at the Naval Headquarters reviewed matters related to operational preparedness, developmental plans of Pakistan Navy, prevailing security situation and training/ welfare of troops.

Command and Staff Conference is the apex decision making body of Pakistan Navy in which all Chiefs of Staff, Principal Staff Officers and Field Commanders undertake strategic review of Pakistan Navy’s Policies and Plans.